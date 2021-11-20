Scottie Pippen has bizarre take on Tom Brady

Scottie Pippen has been making a lot of news for his recent barrage of criticism against Michael Jordan and just about anyone else who bothers him. The latest target is a surprising one.

In an interview with Tyler Tynes for GQ Sports, Pippen questioned how Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could be considered the best because of how many other players play roles in an NFL game.

“It’s hard to place Tom Brady at the top of the NFL,” Pippen said, via Wajih AlBaroudi of CBS Sports. “Even though he’s won a lot of championships. There are almost 70 players on each team, so is he playing on every side of the football? Is he on kickoff? Is he on the punt returns? Because if he ain’t playing all them roles, then he got to give credit to his team.”

It’s almost as if Pippen is trying to apply his recent takes diminishing Michael Jordan to every other sport as well. Pippen resents that Jordan gets much of the credit for the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty. By the same token, in his mind, Brady gets too much credit for what he’s done with the Patriots and Buccaneers, even though the quarterback is the common link to all that success.

Of course, it’s a ridiculous comment. Very few people in modern NFL history have played effectively on both sides of the ball. That does not diminish the greatness of those that have not. Even NFL players that have tried to claim GOAT status before recognize that and are comfortable ceding the title to Brady.

Pippen’s recent criticisms of Jordan are becoming more and more ridiculous. Subjecting Brady to the same ones only makes Pippen look worse.

Photo: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports