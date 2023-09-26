Seahawks All-Pro set to make long-awaited return

After over a year of missed time, one big name for the Seattle Seahawks is finally fully defrosted.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams revealed to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Monday that he will be making his season debut in Week 4 against the New York Giants. Adams has been out of action since tearing the quadriceps tendon in his left leg during Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.

The former top-six draft pick Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who remains one of the highest-paid safeties in the NFL (and deservedly so). During his last full season of play in 2021, Adams had two interceptions, five passes defended, and 87 combined tackles for Seattle.

The Seahawks are 2-1 to start the season, but their defense has been suspect. That is especially so for Seattle’s pass defense, which is allowing the second-most passing yards per game (328.0). As such, the return of Adams (and his funny in-game antics) will be a very welcome one for the Seahawks.