Report reveals why Seahawks did not pursue Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield still has not found a new team, and one potential suitor had a clear reason for not pursuing the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

The Seattle Seahawks never had more than “lukewarm” interest in Mayfield, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ultimately, Rapoport says the team apparently did not see Mayfield as a good fit for their system.

“My sense with Seattle is that the interest in Baker Mayfield was lukewarm at best,” Rapoport said on NFL Network Saturday. “They like to stretch the field vertically and horizontally. It didn’t seem like Baker really fits what they are going to want to do.”

Rapoport added that Mayfield’s market essentially evaporated when the Carolina Panthers, another rumored suitor, selected quarterback Matt Corral in the third round.

Where Mayfield goes from here is anyone’s guess. Few teams could be seen as in need of a quarterback, and those that fit the bill do not appear eager to trade for him. The Browns might have to carry him into training camp at this point unless they give in and cut him.