Kings’ Richaun Holmes shares what food made him violate NBA Bubble

Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes was one of the early violators of the NBA Bubble in Orlando, and now we know what led him to commit the mistake.

Holmes announced early last week that he had to quarantine for an extra period of time because he met a delivery food driver, which was a violation of the league’s health and safety protocol for the bubble.

So what was it that led Holmes to make the decision? Some chicken wings.

“I ordered some food, ordered some wings and went to grab the wings and I wasn’t really too aware of the borders,” Holmes said on Wednesday.

“I stepped out, grabbed the food and came back and they just let me know they want me to be as safe as possible and had to enforce the rules, and I completely understand that. I won’t make that mistake again.”

Holmes says he had a punching bag in his room to help work out and take out some aggression. He is now out of quarantine and able to practice with his team, though he did not participate in Wednesday’s scrimmage.

Holmes is averaging career-highs this season in points with 12.8 points and rebounds with 8.3 per game. He’s not the first athlete we know who was sabotaged by some chicken wings.