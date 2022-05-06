Seahawks make clear statement about DK Metcalf’s future

A number of teams have had major issues with their franchise wide receivers this offseason, several of which have led to trades. The Seattle Seahawks do not see that happening with DK Metcalf.

Metcalf is headed into the final year of his rookie deal without an extension. However, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sounded very optimistic that the team would be able to get something done with its star wide receiver.

Pete Carroll to @IanFurnessSea on @SportsRadioKJR, when asked about DK Metcalf: “We want him to be here. He wants to be here. We’ll figure it out. It’ll just take us some time but we’ll get it done.” The strongest comment yet on the Seahawks’ confidence in getting a deal done. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 5, 2022

There were some rumors that Metcalf might be the next wide receiver to push for a trade given his contract situation and the Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson. Metcalf himself, however, has sounded optimistic that he and the Seahawks can get something done long-term.

Metcalf has evolved into a star wide receiver and a reliable end zone target, with 22 touchdown catches in the last two seasons. The Seahawks can definitely build around him if he wants to stay, and it sounds like he’s happy to remain in Seattle.