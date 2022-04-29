Is DK Metcalf the next receiver to force a trade?

Several top NFL wide receivers have been traded this offseason. The common theme has been that most of them are entering the final years of their contracts. The same is true for DK Metcalf, and there is one other reason people believe the Seattle Seahawks star could be the next to request a trade.

After AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus made an interesting observation. Metcalf shares an agent with Brown and Deebo Samuel, who is also seeking a trade.

And an important reminder after tonight: AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel and DK Metcalf all have the same agent. We'll see what happens, but that continues to be noteworthy. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

Metcalf, Brown and Samuel are all represented by Tory Dandy of CAA Sports. That does not mean Dandy is encouraging all of his clients to force their ways to new teams, but the connection is noteworthy.

The Seahawks have already traded Russell Wilson, so they are rebuilding on some level. There has been speculation that Metcalf could be next, and at least one team is reportedly willing to make a big offer for him.

As of now, Metcalf has not requested a trade — at least publicly. With the way the 2022 offseason has gone, we would not be surprised if that changes.