DK Metcalf shares interesting update on contract situation

DK Metcalf offered an interesting update regarding his contract situation.

Metcalf was a guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast episode published on Monday. During the interview, Sharpe asked Metcalf whether there had been any contract talks between the receiver and the Seahawks.

Metcalf offered some positive signs.

“We are going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next coming years,” Metcalf said.

“I think we are going to get something done. I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next coming years, yes, sir.”—DK Metcalf https://t.co/F81z4nSluQ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 3, 2022

Metcalf was a second-round pick by Seattle in 2019 and has been playing on a cheap rookie deal. He has vastly outperformed his contract during his first three seasons. He is owed $3.98 million in 2022 and has a $4.3 million cap hit.

Metcalf has been the subject of numerous trade rumors since the Seahawks let go of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. We also wondered whether he would be the next receiver to force a trade. Based on his comments, it sounds like Metcalf isn’t going anywhere.

The 24-year-old had 75 catches for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He has 29 touchdowns catches in three seasons for the Seahawks. Seattle appears poised to move forward with Drew Lock as their quarterback as well.