Report: Seahawks focused on 1 goal with DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, and that speculation ramped up after the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The star wide seems unlikely to go anywhere, however.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the Seahawks are focused on trying to sign Metcalf to a contract extension. The former second-round pick is entering the final season of his rookie deal.

“The people I’m talking to believe that Seattle will be aggressive sometime this summer in trying to hammer out a deal,” Fowler said. “This could be similar to the Jamal Adams situation last year — different positions, but Adams missed some time in the offseason last year and sort of did one of those hold-ins where you don’t participate in anything. That pressed the issue and they eventually got something done. Metcalf could follow a similar path.”

Fowler added that teams have reached out to the Seahawks to discuss potential trades for Metcalf, but Seattle has not been open to dealing him. They would prefer to keep Metcalf long term if the two sides can agree on money.

Metcalf will make just under $4 million in 2022, which is well below market value given his production. He had 75 catches for 967 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He has not expressed frustration with the Seahawks and offered an optimistic outlook on his contract situation several weeks ago.

In an offseason where wide receivers have signed enormous contracts, extending a player of Metcalf’s caliber will not be easy. The Seahawks seem confident they can get it done.