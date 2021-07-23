Seahawks have reportedly made huge contract offer to Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams essentially forced the New York Jets to trade him over issues with his contract, but it does not sound like the same is going to happen with the All-Pro safety in Seattle.

Adams is set to earn just under $10 million this season in the fifth-year option portion of his rookie contract. He and the Seahawks have been discussing a contract extension, and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the team has already offered to make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL.

Denver Broncos star Justin Simmons is currently the highest-paid safety in football at just over $15 million per year. Garafolo notes that one issue for Adams could be that he considers himself a safety/linebacker hybrid, as he had 9.5 sacks last season. The top-paid linebackers in the NFL make more than the top-paid safeties. Adams’ teammate, Bobby Wagner, is currently the highest-paid linebacker at $18 million per year.

Here’s more on the situation:

Had this chat with @JasonPuckett20 on his show yesterday and ran it back on NFL Now today: The #Seahawks have offered to make Jamal Adams the highest-paid safety, so figure a deal gets done there eventually. pic.twitter.com/yZMU4XYsN2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 23, 2021

In any event, it doesn’t sound like Adams and the Seahawks are far apart in negotiations. There was some speculation last month that the situation was trending in the wrong direction, but it would be a surprise if the two sides can’t reach an agreement in the coming weeks.

Adams, 25, has made the Pro Bowl in three of his four NFL seasons.