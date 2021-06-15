Jamal Adams may have his first big issue with Seahawks

Jamal Adams was ecstatic when he was traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks last year, but the All-Pro safety could be in the middle of his first significant dispute with his new team.

Adams, who is in the final year of his contract, did not report to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Adams has no plans to show up.

The Jets had picked up the fifth-year option on Adams’ rookie contract before trading him. He is set to make $9.86 million in 2021, but he obviously wants an extension. You can understand why.

Adams, 25, has made the Pro Bowl in three of his four NFL seasons. The top-paid safeties in the league make around $15 million per year, so he is clearly underpaid at the moment.

It would stand to reason that the Seahawks promised Adams they will extend his contract when they acquired him from New York. They may not have given a specific timeline, but that conversation almost certainly took place.

If you remember, Adams pushed for a trade from the Jets after he says the organization reneged on a promise to sign him to a new deal. The situation in Seattle is worth monitoring for that reason. Adams’ holdout is the first indication that the two sides could be at odds, though it’s possible they are already working toward a new deal.