Seahawks could face 1 issue with trying to re-sign Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks believe they have found their starting quarterback of the future in Geno Smith, but they are going to face one big question heading into the offseason — how much are they willing to pay him?

Jordan Schultz of The Score discussed Smith’s future in Seattle during a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He said the Seahawks are hoping to sign Smith to a long-term contract when the season ends, but there is a chance they could be outbid by another team. Schultz believes Seahawks general manager John Schneider is willing to pay Smith somewhere around $20 million per season over four or five years.

“The perfect scenario for the Seahawks is to extend Geno Smith for four or five years,” Schultz said. “You mentioned the draft pick (from the Denver Broncos) getting higher every week — Geno’s (contract) number is getting higher every week. … He’s played outstanding. They want to keep him there. The only potential issue is, as his price continues to go up, will someone else poach him away from Seattle with a bigger offer? To me, if I look at what John Schneider is gonna start with, it’s gonna be in that $75-80 million offer over four or five years.”

Schultz went on to say that there is a mutual understanding between Smith and the Seahawks that they would like Smith to be back 2023, but Smith is probably seeking a contract in the $120-130 million range over four or five seasons.

You can hear more from Schultz below:

"Geno Smith & the Seahawks would like to get a long term deal done.. the only potential issue is another team coming in with a bigger offer" ~@Schultz_Report#PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/tOLS73qxJj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 12, 2022

Smith has thrown for 3,433 yards, 25 touchdowns and 8 interceptions this season. The Seahawks are 7-6 and squarely in the playoff hunt despite many people predicting they would be one of the NFL’s worst teams. Smith’s shockingly steady play is the biggest reason for that.

Smith is also 32, so the contract he lands this offseason will probably be his last big one. Time will tell how integral the Seahawks believe he is to their success.