Seahawks release 2 Pro Bowl players

The Seattle Seahawks have made some major changes on the defensive side of the ball.

The Seahawks on Tuesday informed Pro Bowl defensive backs Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs that they have been released, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Seattle will free up significant salary cap space with the moves.

The #Seahawks are releasing three-time Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, per sources. The moves save $27.5 million in cash and significant cap space for Seattle, which will look a lot different in the Mike Macdonald era. pic.twitter.com/uPPzGA9g81 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2024

Pelissero also reports that the Seahawks have cut veteran tight end Will Dissly.

Many were shocked when the Seahawks pushed former head coach Pete Carroll out at the end of last season. They then went with a younger coach in former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Tuesday’s moves are further evidence that the team has a new direction.

The Seahawks traded a first-round draft pick and then some when they acquired Adams in a trade with the New York Jets in 2020. He made his third Pro Bowl that year and signed a $70 million extension with Seattle the following offseason. Injuries have been a problem since.

Adams, 28, missed almost the entire 2022 season because of a torn quadriceps and has dealt with chronic knee pain since. He was a healthy scratch late in 2023 and did not seem happy about it.

Diggs was traded to Seattle from the Detroit Lions midway through the 2019 season. The 31-year-old made three straight Pro Bowls with the Seahawks from 2020-2022.