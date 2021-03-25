 Skip to main content
Seahawks have strong response after Cardinals troll them on Twitter

March 25, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Arizona Cardinals came at the Seattle Seahawks on Twitter, and they seem to have been taught a lesson.

The Cardinals announced the signing of veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler on Thursday. Butler was, memorably, the player who intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX to clinch the win for the New England Patriots. The Cardinals were more than happy to point out that it was Butler who was responsible for denying the division rival Seahawks a second consecutive Super Bowl — and it happened at Arizona’s home stadium, no less.

Just one problem: the Seahawks were ready with a response that reminded the Cardinals that their 73-year NFL championship drought is the longest in the sport.

The Cardinals are looking to change that, and have even made some impressive moves to do so. Still, the Seahawks can claim superiority for now.

