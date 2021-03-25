Seahawks have strong response after Cardinals troll them on Twitter

The Arizona Cardinals came at the Seattle Seahawks on Twitter, and they seem to have been taught a lesson.

The Cardinals announced the signing of veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler on Thursday. Butler was, memorably, the player who intercepted Russell Wilson at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX to clinch the win for the New England Patriots. The Cardinals were more than happy to point out that it was Butler who was responsible for denying the division rival Seahawks a second consecutive Super Bowl — and it happened at Arizona’s home stadium, no less.

As if he wasn’t already one of our favorites… pic.twitter.com/algD98tqxW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) March 25, 2021

Just one problem: the Seahawks were ready with a response that reminded the Cardinals that their 73-year NFL championship drought is the longest in the sport.

Well, we hope y'all enjoy that Super Bowl ring in the building. https://t.co/3BwnX9nnHw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 25, 2021

The Cardinals are looking to change that, and have even made some impressive moves to do so. Still, the Seahawks can claim superiority for now.