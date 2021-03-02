 Skip to main content
Report: JJ Watt took less money to sign with Cardinals

March 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

JJ Watt

The Arizona Cardinals fought off a number of teams to land J.J. Watt, and apparently did it without offering the most money.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 Phoenix, Watt had offers from the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts that offered him more money than he got from the Cardinals. The Tennessee Titans also had a similar offer on the table.

Interestingly, the reported runner-up in the Watt sweepstakes wasn’t one of the aforementioned teams either.

Watt’s decision to join the Cardinals surprised a lot of people. The revelation that he took less money to do it won’t address many of those questions. Maybe this recruiting pitch really did get Watt’s attention.

