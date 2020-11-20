 Skip to main content
Seahawks get safety against Cardinals in rare manner

November 19, 2020
by Larry Brown

JR Sweezy holding

The Seattle Seahawks increased their lead over the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter on Thursday night thanks to a rare safety.

The Cardinals were trailing 23-21 and had a 2nd-and-22 from their two with just over nine minutes left in the game. Kyler Murray took a snap from the shotgun and completed a pass over the middle to gain some yards. But there was a big problem.

Cardinals guard J.R. Sweezy was called for holding in the end zone, which results in a safety.

The safety increased Seattle’s lead to 25-21. Worse, the Seahawks got the ball in great field position and held it for several minutes. They were able to kick a field goal to make it 28-21 with 2:19 left.

Safeties don’t often occur in NFL games. They happen even less due to this reason.

