Report: Seahawks will try to sign Josh Gordon if he is reinstated

Josh Gordon is hoping to get a decision from the NFL on his reinstatement before the season starts. If he does, it sounds like he’ll also have a job offer on the table.

According to John Clayton of 710 AM Seattle, a decision on Gordon’s reinstatement should come within the next week or two. If his suspension is lifted and he is allowed to rejoin an NFL team, the Seahawks are expected to make an effort to sign the wide receiver.

The Seahawks are looking for upgrades at wide receiver, and have long been linked to Gordon. He appeared in five games for the team in 2019 before his latest suspension, catching seven passes for 139 yards. The team must have liked what it saw to be eager to bring him back.

Gordon is still only 29, but has been suspended five times for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. His best season remains his 2013 campaign with the Cleveland Browns, when he led the league with 1,646 receiving yards.