Tyler Lockett sends message to DK Metcalf after Seahawks trade

Veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett got emotional Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade his longtime wideout partner DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seahawks did not waste much time getting to work on Metcalf’s trade request, sending him to the Steelers in exchange for draft capital. The move meant that Seattle was moving on from both Metcalf and Lockett, whom the Seahawks released earlier in the week.

Lockett took to Instagram to commemorate the six years the two spent together on the Seahawks. He posted a photo of him standing side by side with his “best friend” Metcalf.

Oct 25, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

“My Dawg!!!! 2019 we became teammates!! 2025 we leave the team together as best friends!!” Lockett wrote.

The Seahawks selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. The Ole Miss alum immediately formed a formidable one-two punch in Seattle alongside Lockett. Their tandem combined for 1,900 yards for their first five seasons as teammates.

Lockett’s performance dipped last season, catching just 49 passes for 600 yards with 2 touchdowns across 17 games. He left the Seahawks after playing 10 full seasons with the team.

With Lockett and Metcalf both gone, Seattle will likely rely heavily on last year’s top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The second-year pro nicknamed “JSN” led the Seahawks with 100 catches for 1,130 yards and 6 touchdowns.

But first, the Seahawks will have to figure out who’s going to be throwing to Smith-Njigba and their revamped receiving corps after the team also traded starting quarterback Geno Smith.