DK Metcalf has officially been traded

DK Metcalf is on the move on the eve of free agency in a blockbuster trade.

The Seattle Seahawks are trading Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Steelers are giving up their 2025 second-round pick (52nd overall) to land the wide receiver.

Pittsburgh is also signing Metcalf to a new five-year, $150 million contract after acquiring him.

The Steelers have wanted to land more weapons for some time, and Metcalf certainly fits the bill. Last offseason they were heavily linked to San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk, but were not able to get a deal done. The Steelers will not be walking away empty-handed this time.

Metcalf is willing to commit to the team despite them not quite fitting in with one of his reported preferences, but they certainly qualify as a contender.

Metcalf has developed into a true No. 1 receiver with Seattle, with three 1,000-yard seasons to his name. He will immediately become Pittsburgh’s No. 1 receiver and take some of the load off George Pickens. It is not entirely clear which quarterback will be throwing to him, but that is likely the next thing the Steelers will be aiming to address.

The Seahawks will look very different next season, with Geno Smith having been traded in addition to Metcalf. Seattle and Pittsburgh might wind up competing for the same quarterback now, but the Steelers can offer a pretty strong set of weapons to work with after making this deal.