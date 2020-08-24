Sean McDermott slams NFL fan policy as inconsistent and ‘ridiculous’

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is speaking out about the NFL’s lack of a cohesive policy on fans attending games in 2020.

McDermott criticized the “ridiculous” lack of guidance from the league as some teams plan to allow fans and others do not.

Sean McDermott feels it is "ridiculous" that fans will be in some stadium, but not others. Hear a very honest response from the #Bills head coach pic.twitter.com/saya3l3z0s — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 24, 2020

“I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that, inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums,” McDermott said. “But it is what it is. We control what we control. That’s gotta be our mindset and that’s how we adapt.”

McDermott isn’t making excuses, but he wants to be clear about how silly he thinks this is. He has a point, too. Some teams have already said that they’ll have no fans all season. Others still plan to allow limited attendance. The two environments will be very different to play in.

There are concerns about playing with artificial crowd noise too, to be clear. It doesn’t seem that McDermott’s concerns are going to be heeded, though, as the NFL has been silent on this topic so far.