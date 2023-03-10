Sean McVay clears up 1 big question about his future

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has contemplated retirement the last two offseasons, but he insists he is not going to make that an annual occurrence.

McVay held a video conference call with reporters on Friday ahead of free agency. He was asked about his future with the Rams, and the 37-year-old indicated that he is committed to remaining with the team next season and beyond.

Sean McVay says this AM that his decision to return in 2023 was not just about 2023. “You want to make sure you’re making a decision … for years to come. I’m committed to not having this become ‘a story’ every year. I don’t take that lightly.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) March 10, 2023

“You want to make sure you’re making a decision … for years to come. I’m committed to not having this become a story every year. I don’t take that lightly,” McVay said.

A report two months ago claimed McVay was unsure if he wanted to be part of a rebuild after a tough 5-12 season. The coach said Friday that one of the reasons he decided to return is he would not have felt comfortable leaving the Rams in such a difficult situation.

“No. I would not have felt comfortable walking away from a situation where I think I owe more to the people than that,” McVay said, via Greg Beacham of The Associated Press.

There have been rumors for well over a year that McVay might want to take time off from coaching to try a career in television. He has admitted he is interested in broadcasting, but his most recent comments make it seem like he wants to explore that a lot further down the road.

The Rams are hoping Matthew Stafford returns to form next season after battling injuries in 2022. Though, they may prefer to start fresh after a disastrous year. Either way, it sounds like McVay will be along for the ride.