Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is once again being linked to an exit from coaching, and he responded to those rumors on Friday.

A report this week suggested that McVay would likely get inquiries about stepping down as Rams coach to take a broadcasting job. On Friday, McVay said he found the interest “flattering” and would consider it someday, but was not ready to leave coaching.

Sean McVay said "it's flattering" to receive interest from TV networks and that he hasn't "run away from the fact that down the line or whenever that is, that’s something that I’ve been interested in." "But I want to be here right now, focus on that and that’s where I’m at." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) January 6, 2023

This is the second straight offseason that McVay has received interest from a broadcasting role. He was supposedly offered an enormous sum of money by one broadcaster to try to tempt him into the position.

The Rams are 5-11 on the season, and their struggles helped spark rumors that McVay might walk away from coaching. For now, that does not seem to be in the 36-year-old’s plans, at least at the moment.