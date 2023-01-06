 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 6, 2023

Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future

January 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Sean McVay on the sideline

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is once again being linked to an exit from coaching, and he responded to those rumors on Friday.

A report this week suggested that McVay would likely get inquiries about stepping down as Rams coach to take a broadcasting job. On Friday, McVay said he found the interest “flattering” and would consider it someday, but was not ready to leave coaching.

This is the second straight offseason that McVay has received interest from a broadcasting role. He was supposedly offered an enormous sum of money by one broadcaster to try to tempt him into the position.

The Rams are 5-11 on the season, and their struggles helped spark rumors that McVay might walk away from coaching. For now, that does not seem to be in the 36-year-old’s plans, at least at the moment.

Article Tags

Sean McVay
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus