Sean McVay already seems over the ‘Hard Knocks’ life

NFL teams aren’t exactly lining up to appear on “Hard Knocks” annually, and those who are ultimately selected sometimes hint at how strange it is to have the cameras everywhere.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is getting the treatment this year, and he already appears to be less than enthusiastic about it.

Sean McVay on his Hard Knocks life: “I got a couple of robo cameras follwing me right now. I have zero privacy." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 2, 2020

This appears tongue-in-cheek, but there’s probably a bit of reality around it. Players and coaches like to go about their business during training camp, and the production crews can sometimes get in the way and be distracting. In the past, coaches haven’t even bothered to hide their displeasure with it.

The Rams, along with the Los Angeles Chargers, are being featured this season. Things will look a bit different than normal, which should provide for good viewing — as long as you’re not in the locker room dealing with the cameras.