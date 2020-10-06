Sean McVay shares what he told Jalen Ramsey about Golden Tate fight

Jalen Ramsey may not face disciplinary action from the NFL or Los Angeles Rams over his fight with Golden Tate on Sunday, but Rams head coach Sean McVay made it known this week that he was less than thrilled with the incident.

McVay told reporters on Monday that he spoke with Ramsey about the Pro Bowl cornerback’s postgame scuffle with Tate. The coach said he didn’t get into specifics with Ramsey but let him know he “can’t allow some of those things to get in the way” of what the Rams are trying to achieve.

“I didn’t get into the, ‘He said, she said,’” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “It was really more along the lines of ‘Let’s be smart. Let’s make sure we don’t let this take away from what we just were able to accomplish as a team.’”

The Rams signed Ramsey to a five-year, $105 million contract extension this offseason. McVay was asked if he was more concerned about Sunday’s incident given the investment the team made in Ramsey. He said the fight is “not in alignment with how we want to do it” but brushed the contract talk aside.

“It’s more about, all right let’s understand it and let’s make sure we learn from this situation,” McVay said.

You can see the video of the altercation here.

The bad blood between Ramsey and Tate has very little — if anything — to do with football. Ramsey had a relationship with Tate’s sister Breanna and then supposedly left her for a dancer. Tate and Breanna have two children together. You would think Tate would be the one furious with Ramsey over the situation, but Ramsey went back for more after the on-field altercation ended.

McVay and the Rams don’t want that to happen again.