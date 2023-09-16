Sean McVay keeping Stetson Bennett issue quiet

The Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday placed Stetson Bennett on the reserve/non-football illness list. He was not placed there due to a shoulder injury. But whatever led to the move, Sean McVay is trying to keep things quiet.

McVay spoke with the media and asked the media for privacy and respect regarding Bennett’s situation.

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay said. “And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I’m not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regards.”

Bennett was a 4th-round pick by the Rams out of Georgia, whom he led to consecutive national championships. Bennett will miss the next four games.

The Rams’ backup to Matthew Stafford is Brett Rypien, who spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Bennett threw one touchdown pass and three interceptions during three preseason games for the Rams. He also rushed for a score.

Bennett was arrested in January and was captured on video being angry with police. Some teams were said to have had serious concerns about drafting him.