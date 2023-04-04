Video shows Stetson Bennett was angry with police during January arrest

Stetson Bennett was frustrated with police during his January arrest, a video from the arresting officers shows.

TMZ Sports published a video on Monday of what led to Bennett being arrested in Dallas on January 29. The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback is seen standing outside someone’s home. A woman called 911 to report a disturbance, which was an apparently intoxicated Bennett knocking on her door and yelling.

Video shows that it took Bennett a while to comply with the officers’ requests to stop banging on the door. He was taken into a police car and complained while inside.

“The door shut and somebody fell asleep. And now five million people gotta see it, don’t they? Thank you, boys, for looking out for me. You guys are the best,” Bennett said. “Reputation ruined. Everything I worked for for 20 years, ruined. But ya’ll boys just looking out for me, aren’t ya? Thank you, sir.”

The entire incident is embarrassing for Bennett. The guy was acting in a disorderly manner and then blamed the police for ruining his reputation. He has it backwards regarding who’s responsible for the arrest.

Bennett’s embarrassing actions during his arrest was part of a pattern of poor behavior following Georgia’s national championship win. He also was criticized for the way he behaved during Georgia’s championship parade.

Despite the arrest, Bennett reportedly is attracting interest from NFL teams in the upcoming draft.