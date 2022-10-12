Sean McVay responds to Odell Beckham’s contract tweets

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay does not sound overly concerned about comments Odell Beckham Jr. made on social media Wednesday.

Beckham seemed to suggest that he would like to be back with the Rams, but was put off by what he saw as a weak contract offer. McVay responded by hinting that any offers Beckham may have received and rejected were not final, and the process was still ongoing.

A reporter asked Sean McVay about OBJ's tweets today and McVay indicated that it's a long process, and that it's not likely that the Rams' initial offer is their final one. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 12, 2022

Beckham’s comments certainly injected a bit more drama into the process as he works his way back from an ACL injury. Ultimately, the wide receiver does not seem ready to sign yet anyway, and the Rams may still be the favorites.

One thing we do know is that Beckham will not settle for a team-friendly deal. This may ultimately be him laying down the gauntlet, but McVay does not appear to be too worried.