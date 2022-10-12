 Skip to main content
October 12, 2022

Sean McVay responds to Odell Beckham’s contract tweets

October 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay does not sound overly concerned about comments Odell Beckham Jr. made on social media Wednesday.

Beckham seemed to suggest that he would like to be back with the Rams, but was put off by what he saw as a weak contract offer. McVay responded by hinting that any offers Beckham may have received and rejected were not final, and the process was still ongoing.

Beckham’s comments certainly injected a bit more drama into the process as he works his way back from an ACL injury. Ultimately, the wide receiver does not seem ready to sign yet anyway, and the Rams may still be the favorites.

One thing we do know is that Beckham will not settle for a team-friendly deal. This may ultimately be him laying down the gauntlet, but McVay does not appear to be too worried.

