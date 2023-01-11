 Skip to main content
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

January 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sean Payton looks ahead

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching.

The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That the Cardinals would want to speak to Payton is hardly a surprise. The team parted ways with Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and are getting their full list of candidates together as they look to replace him. The Denver Broncos are the only other team that has received permission to speak to Payton, though most teams with openings will likely at least consider him as an option.

While the Cardinals are reportedly on Payton’s short list, they might not turn out to be his top choice. Another complicating factor will be the cost to acquire Payton, who remains under contract with New Orleans through 2024.

