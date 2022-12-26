Sean Payton reportedly has ‘high affinity’ for 2 teams

Sean Payton is open to making an NFL return next season, but the two teams that reportedly interest him the most may not be involved in the head coaching market over the next several weeks.

Josina Anderson of USA Today reports that Payton is likely to be contacted by the Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. While Anderson said she expects Payton to listen to what John Elway and company have to say, the Broncos are not at the top of the 58-year-old’s list.

The two teams Payton is said to be eyeing are the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

Obviously Sean Payton is a top dog. My understanding right now is Payton has a high affinity for the Chargers & Cowboys, w/t Cardinals being a consideration too, if jobs become available. When Denver calls, I expect him to listen, though he historically prefers strong link to GM. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 26, 2022

Payton would also consider the Arizona Cardinals, according to Anderson. They might be more likely to need a head coach than Dallas or L.A. A recent report claimed the relationship between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray has deteriorated to the point where the coach may want out of Arizona.

The Cowboys are 11-4 and one of the best teams in the NFC. There is no reason to think they would fire Mike McCarthy after his third season in Dallas. Though, rumors have persisted for years that Payton is Jerry Jones’ dream head coach.

Brandon Staley has also done a solid job in just his second season with the Chargers, especially given how many injuries L.A. has dealt with. The team is 8-6 and squarely in the playoff hunt heading into Monday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Payton is likely going to be patient and wait for what he views as a perfect opportunity. He may already have one top assistant coach lined up, but that does not mean he is going to rush into a job he is not excited about.