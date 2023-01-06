Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor.

Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will focus on the quarterback position when choosing a team, the former New Orleans Saints coach may put higher value on stable ownership.

"I get the sense that Sean Payton's decision has more to do with the owner than the QB" ~@mlombardiNFL#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kvFmdz6nJ4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 6, 2023

“I would get the sense that everything about Sean, the decision-making has more to do with the relationship with the owner than it does with who’s the quarterback,” Lombardi said. “I think the owner gives you a sense of what you’ll be able to build and how you can build it, and how much authority he’s going to have to be the CEO.”

It would make sense for Payton to want as much power as possible so he has a significant say over his roster. Some franchises would likely be more willing to offer that than others.

Any team pursuing Payton would also have to deal with the compensation they would have to give up to get him. This all essentially means that Payton’s next job would have to be a perfect fit for both the coach and the team.