Saints have given 1 team permission to interview Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints would be entitled to compensation if Sean Payton takes a head coaching job elsewhere, and it sounds like at least one team has already shown a willingness to meet their asking price.

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the Saints to interview Payton, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. While it is unclear if Payton has legitimate interest in the job, the Broncos and Saints are reportedly on the same page about potential compensation.

New Orleans is expected to command at least one first-round pick for Payton. The Broncos parted with their 2023 first-round pick as part of their blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson. However, they acquired a first-round pick when they traded star linebacker Bradley Chubb earlier this season.

The Broncos have a new ownership group that is looking to make a big splash with its next head coaching higher. They seem prepared to make their coach the highest-paid in the NFL, so Payton will almost certainly listen to what they have to say.

Denver also has an interview lined up with one other top candidate.