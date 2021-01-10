Sean Payton reportedly ‘eager’ to re-sign Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton turned to Taysom Hill as his starting quarterback earlier this year when Drew Brees went down with an injury. Some interpreted that to mean Payton views Hill as his quarterback of the future, but it doesn’t sound like that is the case.

Jason La Canfora reported on the “NFL on CBS” pregame show Sunday that Payton is “eager” to re-sign Winston this offseason. With the assumption being that Drew Brees will retire, Payton wants both Winston and Hill to play significant roles in 2021.

“I’m told he’s very eager and motivated to re-sign Jameis Winston,” La Canfora said. “He’s been impressed by everything about Winston and wants to have that traditional quarterback to couple with the unorthodox Taysom Hill.”

Hill started several games when Brees was out this season, and he played well overall. However, he clearly has limitations in the passing game. Hill is the type of hybrid quarterback that tends to struggle in the NFL once defenses compile enough film on him. That’s why it would make more sense for Payton to continue using him as a change-of-pace option in certain packages going forward.

Winston appears to have support from his teammates as well. There was reportedly some frustration within the Saints locker room earlier this year when Payton named Hill the starter.

No one seems to know exactly what Payton is thinking, as there was also talk earlier in the season that he envisions Hill as the Saints’ franchise quarterback. What the Saints do with Winston this offseason will say a lot about Payton’s plans.