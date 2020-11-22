Sean Payton trolls ex-Falcons WR Roddy White after big win

Sean Payton stuck it to his haters on Sunday and made sure to remind everyone about it.

Payton’s New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 on Sunday to improve to 8-2. They started Taysom Hill at quarterback over Jameis Winston, which reportedly bothered many players.

The decision worked out, as Hill went 18/23 for 233 yards and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

After the victory, Payton retweeted a comment from former Falcons star receiver Roddy White, who tweeted on Saturday that the Falcons were going to eat Hill’s lunch.

That obviously did not happen, and nobody was happier to remind everyone of the result than Payton.