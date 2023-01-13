 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 12, 2023

Report: Sean Payton has 1 favorite team so far

January 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Sean Payton on the sideline

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on during the second half against Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton is exploring a return to the NFL as a head coach for next season, and he reportedly likes one opportunity so far.

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske reported via Twitter Thursday night that Payton views the Denver Broncos job favorably.

“The Broncos appear to be the front-runner for Sean Payton, at least in the early stages of the process. Payton likes the franchise’s stable ownership and would be happy to work with Russell Wilson, source says,” Maske tweeted.

Payton has spoken with the Broncos about their vacancy. He also is set to talk with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

The Broncos have Russell Wilson at quarterback, who is coming off a terrible season. The Broncos gave Wilson a 5-year, $242 million contract extension after trading for him last offseason. He was on a Hall of Fame path prior to the trade, so there is a belief that Payton would be able to get Wilson back on track.

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray at quarterback, and they need a new general manager after parting ways with Steve Keim. Houston is rebuilding and will have the No. 2 overall pick, but they currently lack a quarterback, and their GM has control over personnel issues.

Payton reportedly wants a good ownership and front office situation. Denver has the wealthiest owners in the NFL and is looking to improve the franchise as soon as possible.

Any team would have to compensate the Saints in order to be granted Payton’s rights. Given the Broncos’ situation, they could use a coach with Payton’s record to help deliver stability to the franchise.

Article Tags

Denver BroncosSean Payton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus