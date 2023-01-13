Report: Sean Payton has 1 favorite team so far

Sean Payton is exploring a return to the NFL as a head coach for next season, and he reportedly likes one opportunity so far.

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske reported via Twitter Thursday night that Payton views the Denver Broncos job favorably.

The Broncos appear to be the front-runner for Sean Payton, at least in the early stages of the process. Payton likes the franchise's stable ownership and would be happy to work with Russell Wilson, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 13, 2023

Payton has spoken with the Broncos about their vacancy. He also is set to talk with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans.

The Broncos have Russell Wilson at quarterback, who is coming off a terrible season. The Broncos gave Wilson a 5-year, $242 million contract extension after trading for him last offseason. He was on a Hall of Fame path prior to the trade, so there is a belief that Payton would be able to get Wilson back on track.

The Cardinals have Kyler Murray at quarterback, and they need a new general manager after parting ways with Steve Keim. Houston is rebuilding and will have the No. 2 overall pick, but they currently lack a quarterback, and their GM has control over personnel issues.

Payton reportedly wants a good ownership and front office situation. Denver has the wealthiest owners in the NFL and is looking to improve the franchise as soon as possible.

Any team would have to compensate the Saints in order to be granted Payton’s rights. Given the Broncos’ situation, they could use a coach with Payton’s record to help deliver stability to the franchise.