Report reveals why Sean Payton cooled on 1 head coach job

A new report suggests that Sean Payton is fading from the Denver Broncos’ head coaching search for one interesting reason.

Payton had an “issue” in his interview with the Broncos, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post. While Payton was comfortable taking on the challenge of fixing quarterback Russell Wilson, the former New Orleans Saints coach came away from the interview fearing “a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group.”

The Panthers are no longer an option for Sean Payton. And there was an issue with Payton's interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 26, 2023

It is not clear who Payton took issue with, but it was apparently a big enough fear that he seems to be almost out of the running for the job. That is a significant shift, as Payton was considered the favorite for that opening when the process got underway.

This adds to the growing consensus that Payton may end up coaching nowhere in 2023. The former Super Bowl champion is clearly picky about his landing spot, as he would want significant control wherever he goes. If he does not get the right offer this time around, he looks prepared to pass on everything.