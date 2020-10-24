Sean Payton responds to Michael Thomas trade rumor

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton had a pretty firm response to rumors that the team could be open to trading wide receiver Michael Thomas.

On Saturday, reports emerged stating that the Saints could be willing to move Thomas under the right circumstances. Not long after, Payton used his Twitter account to issue a firm response to that story.

The only place Michael Thomas is getting traded is in your fantasy football league. pic.twitter.com/EvtvcGPXsD — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 24, 2020

That’s a pretty firm and speedy denial. It also makes sense. Even if the Saints are frustrated with Thomas right now over his recent behavior, he’s one of the best and most productive receivers in the NFL. Plus, he’s a little over a year removed from signing a long-term contract. The Saints would have to absorb a significant cap hit if they did trade him.

Though this didn’t go nearly as far, it’s not the first bit of trade-related drama Payton has had to quiet this season.