Sean Payton not happy with kicker Aldrick Rosas

Sean Payton is not happy with kicker Aldrick Rosas. That much is clear.

Payton’s New Orleans Saints lost 27-21 to the New York Giants in overtime on Sunday. Their defense allowed the Giants to drive and score the winning touchdown on the first possession of the extra period.

After the game, Payton expressed frustration with the team’s kicking game, saying they need to be able to make one.

Payton: “At some point we need to be able to kick a field goal.” — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) October 3, 2021

Rosas only attempted one field goal on Sunday and missed from 58 yards. The Saints had a 4th-and-3 from the Giants 40 and decided to kick in that spot. It was a tough task for Rosas, who couldn’t come through.

But Payton’s complaints likely go back to Week 3. Rosas missed both of his field goal attempts in a win at New England, including one from 36 yards.

Maybe Payton has been too spoiled by Wil Lutz, who is on injured reserve with a groin injury.