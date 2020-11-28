Sean Payton explains his petty Twitter behavior with Roddy White

Sean Payton explained what was going through his mind when he got petty on Twitter last weekend.

Payton was a guest on “The Rich Eisen Show” on Wednesday and was asked about trolling Roddy White after the New Orleans Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons 24-9.

White, a former Falcons wide receiver, predicted Atlanta would smash New Orleans because the Saints were playing Taysom Hill at quarterback.

After the Saints won convincingly, Payton retweeted White’s errant prediction.

“That was just one of those moments I couldn’t help myself,” Payton told Eisen.

He also explained how he came across White’s tweet.

“Four or five years ago, whenever I got Twitter, I followed him just because he was a good player in our division, so I’ve always followed him,” Payton said. “So I had just come across a couple of his tweets, and I thought I haven’t heard from him in a while.”

That’s fantastic. We are all for Payton rubbing it in after a win like that.

New Orleans is now 8-2 and has the best record in the NFC. And they’re currently playing without Drew Brees, who has multiple rib fractures.