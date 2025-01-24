NFC team could be one to watch for Bobby Slowik

My, how things change in just one year.

Last year, Bobby Slowik was interviewing for NFL head coach jobs following a strong season by his Houston Texans’ offense. This year, Slowik has been fired.

Slowik had served as the Texans’ offensive coordinator for two seasons. The Texans ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored and 12th in yards gained last season. They dropped to 19th in points and 22nd in yards this season.

Now that Slowik needs a new job, there is talk about where he could land.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly do not have interest in Slowik. However, one reporter suggests the Seattle Seahawks could have interest in Slowik for their offensive coordinator position.

The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after just one season. The team interviewed Slowik for its head coach vacancy last year before going with Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta thinks Seattle could have interest in Slowik as an OC. He even noted there is a personal connection between Seattle GM John Schneider and Slowik’s father.

Worth recalling that Slowik's father, Bob, was an assistant coach with the Packers while Seahawks GM John Schneider was on the staff there. So there is some personal connection. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 24, 2025

Seattle went 10-7 this season but missed the playoffs after losing a tiebreaker with the Rams. Their offense was 18th in the league in points scored.

The Texans went 10-7 this season and won a playoff game. Even if their offense fell to 19th in the league in points scored, it’s surprising to see the team make a change after what felt like a fairly good season.