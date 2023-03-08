Could the Seahawks draft Anthony Richardson?

The Seattle Seahawks may have signed Geno Smith to a contract extension this week, but that does not mean they are completely set at the quarterback position.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said last week from the NFL Scouting Combine that the team is interested in drafting a quarterback. The Seahawks have the No. 5 overall pick thanks to their trade of Russell Wilson to Denver and will be in a position to draft higher than they ever have in the Carroll era. They may try to take advantage of the opportunity by selecting a quarterback.

Though Smith’s deal with the Seahawks is for three years and $105 million, it’s possible the deal only works out to be for around two years and $40 million.

Since the Seahawks have an intermediary solution at quarterback, they can afford to take a QB who has some upside but might need time to develop. That’s why Anthony Richardson might be perfect for them.

There is no doubt that Richardson has physical skills that stand out. But his passing skills are not on par with some of the other top quarterback prospects like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Richardson could need some time to work on his craft and acclimate himself to the league. The Seahawks could provide him with that and might be drafting high enough to be able to draft the former Florida QB.

Richardson passed for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while rushing for 654 yards and 9 touchdowns last season for the Gators. In Seattle, there would not be a question about who would be the starter for 2023. Plus, Geno Smith is a shining example of how long it can take a quarterback to develop. He might be the perfect player to pair with Richardson.