Seahawks considering interesting strategy with 1st-round pick

The Seattle Seahawks will have a rare opportunity during this year’s NFL Draft, and that has them considering something interesting.

The Seahawks have had a winning season in 10 of the last 11 years. Between their success and trades of first-round picks, the team has picked higher than 27th in the draft just once in the last ten years. That pick came last year when they chose offensive tackle Charles Cross No. 9 overall.

Though the Seahawks went 9-8 last season, which has them picking No. 20 this year, they also hold the No. 5 pick thanks to their trade of Russell Wilson to Denver. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll acknowledged this week that the opportunity to draft so highly has them thinking about picking a quarterback.

“The position we’re in, we are totally connected to the quarterbacks that are coming out,” Carroll said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. “This is a really huge opportunity for us. It’s a rare opportunity.”

Carroll has praised Geno Smith, who had a career-year last season but is a free agent. The sides are interested in Smith returning, but that’s not stopping Seattle from thinking about taking advantage of their chance to draft a top-5 quarterback.

The Bears are thinking of trading the No. 1 pick, which could go to a team that has interest in one of the top QBs available. The Texans at No. 2 and the Colts at No. 4 are other teams that will likely consider drafting a QB.

Whether Seattle actually goes forward with picking a quarterback will be something to watch. At the very least, the possibility of them doing so has put other teams on notice.