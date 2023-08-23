Shannon Sharpe makes big announcement about popular podcast

Though he has officially dumped Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe is still more than happy to work with another top FS1 personality.

Sharpe made a big announcement Wednesday about his hit podcast “Club Shay Shay.” The retired former NFL tight end revealed on Colin Cowherd’s podcast that he is bringing “Club Shay Shay” to The Volume, the podcast network run and founded by Cowherd.

Calling The Volume “the best place for me,” Sharpe said that he was “very, very excited” to be partnering with the network.

Having launched in 2020, “Club Shay Shay” is one of the most popular sports podcasts in the country thanks to its famous guests and engaging dialogue with Sharpe. Though he had hosted the podcast independently, Sharpe left FS1 earlier this summer after seven years with the network. Cowherd is still with FS1, but The Volume is his own separate entity.

While Bayless has recruited some big NFL names to fill Sharpe’s chair on “Undisputed,” Sharpe appears to be winning the breakup. On top of the new partnership with The Volume, Sharpe is also reportedly set for a major next television gig.