Shannon Sharpe makes official decision on his media future

Shannon Sharpe has decided where he will be taking his talents to next.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Thursday that Sharpe is joining ESPN’s “First Take.” Sharpe will be debating Stephen A. Smith on the show twice a week during football season (on Mondays and Tuesdays). Marchand adds that Sharpe is expected to soon find a new landing spot for his hit podcast “Club Shay Shay” as well.

Sharpe, the former eight-time Pro Bowl tight end, has developed into one of the biggest stars in sports media since retiring as a player. He had debated Skip Bayless on FS1’s “Undisputed” for the last seven years but had a very high-profile split with Bayless and FS1 earlier this summer. FS1 has since recruited several big names to help fill Sharpe’s chair.

Rumors linking Sharpe to ESPN had persisted for the last several weeks and months. Smith recently even made some interesting comments about the possibility of partnering with Sharpe. Now those rumors have come to fruition, and ESPN is getting their Magic-and-Kareem Dream Team.