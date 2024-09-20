Top NFL Draft prospect suffers season-ending ACL injury

A top NFL Draft prospect will miss the rest of the college football season after suffering a devastating injury.

East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., regarded as one of the top defensive back prospects in college football, suffered a torn ACL in practice this week, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He will miss the remainder of the season as a result, and will face some questions about his draft status.

Sources: East Carolina senior corner Shavon Revel Jr., one of the top corner prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, tore his ACL in practice this week and will miss the remainder of the season. Revel projected as a first-round pick, as he’s Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 2 corner prospect. pic.twitter.com/UUkrc68UId — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 20, 2024

Revel had been viewed as a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and was on track to be one of the first cornerbacks to come off the board. He had excelled at East Carolina, and resisted the opportunity to transfer to a bigger program in order to stay there for another season.

While a major setback, Revel can take heart in the fact that plenty of other players have been drafted high despite devastating injuries in their final collegiate season. His draft stock will presumably take a hit, but he has time to recover and could easily wind up a day two pick even if his stock is hurt.