 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 20, 2024

Top NFL Draft prospect suffers season-ending ACL injury

September 20, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
An NFL shield logo

Dec 11, 2011; Denver, CO, USA; General view of a NFL logo on a communications center inside Sports Authority Field before the start of the game between the Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos. The Broncos defeated the Bears 13-10. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

A top NFL Draft prospect will miss the rest of the college football season after suffering a devastating injury.

East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., regarded as one of the top defensive back prospects in college football, suffered a torn ACL in practice this week, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. He will miss the remainder of the season as a result, and will face some questions about his draft status.

Revel had been viewed as a likely first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and was on track to be one of the first cornerbacks to come off the board. He had excelled at East Carolina, and resisted the opportunity to transfer to a bigger program in order to stay there for another season.

While a major setback, Revel can take heart in the fact that plenty of other players have been drafted high despite devastating injuries in their final collegiate season. His draft stock will presumably take a hit, but he has time to recover and could easily wind up a day two pick even if his stock is hurt.

Article Tags

Shavon Revel Jr.
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus