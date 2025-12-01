Shedeur Sanders, Jerry Jeudy had sideline confrontation

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders got into a heated sideline confrontation with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Oh.

CBS cameras caught Sanders and Jeudy having an animated conversation on the sideline at the start of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. At one point, Jeudy appeared to be telling Sanders “that’s wrong.”

Jerry Jeudy and Shedeur Sanders had an animated conversation during the game today 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GMdvXfzdtl — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 30, 2025

Sanders and Jeudy did not look like they were on the same page during the game. In the first quarter, the two failed to connect on what should have been a touchdown.

Yikes: Browns fans are calling for Jerry Jeudy to be benched after it appeared he stopped running for what could've been a touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders.



Jeudy has been showing a lack of effort in recent weeks.



😬😬😬pic.twitter.com/gGB8Nq563x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 30, 2025

Sanders took the blame for the missed touchdown after the game, but emphasized that it would take time for him to develop chemistry with his receivers.

“I think as players and as teammates, we have to be able to gel with each other and be comfortable with each other in every situation,” Sanders said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “That takes time. It takes a lot of things. So this team is not going to be a microwave thing. We’re going to have sparks. We’re going to have here and there, but it’s going to take time to be able to develop that chemistry with everybody, to be on the same page with Jerry.”

Jeudy caught three passes for 26 yards in the loss. Sanders only threw for 149 total yards, though he did have one passing touchdown.

Some would argue that Sanders should have been allowed to work with Jeudy sooner, and this would not be happening if he had. Sanders is not likely to use that excuse, even though their partnership is off to a mediocre start.