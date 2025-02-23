Shedeur Sanders makes decision on NFL Combine

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has made a notable decision about his participation in the upcoming NFL Combine.

Sanders does not plan to work out at the NFL Combine, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He will instead focus on one-on-one interviews with teams, and instead plans to throw for interested scouts at Colorado’s upcoming Pro Day.

#Colorado QB and potential top pick Shedeur Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, helping them continue to learn him as a person.



He’ll allow his four years of film to speak loudly, then throw at his Pro Day with four draftable CU WRs. pic.twitter.com/Ai1Ul6I4lV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 23, 2025

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sanders’ tactic is one that is being used more frequently in recent years by top quarterbacks. The Colorado QB has little to gain by showing off his physical skills in that environment, as he is likely to be a top 10 selection no matter what.

By focusing on his Pro Day instead, Sanders will also ensure that he gets to do drills with his Colorado teammates. That adds a sense of familiarity for him that he would not get at the Combine.

Sanders may not be in line to be the top pick in the draft. However, he is still highly likely to come off the board early, and his NFL Combine showing would not have had much bearing on that. Getting interested teams comfortable with him matters far more than his drills, and teams still have plenty of college tape to look at.

As a senior in 2024, Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with the Buffaloes while playing for his father, Deion Sanders.