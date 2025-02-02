Titans coach has eye-opening take on Shedeur Sanders

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan does not sound too worried about one of the biggest question marks surrounding Shedeur Sanders.

The Colorado quarterback is projected to be one of the earliest names called during the NFL draft in April. Based on a recent quote from Callahan, it wouldn’t be surprising for Sanders to go first overall to the Titans.

On Friday, Callahan and several other members of the Titans’ brain trust met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas. The second-year head coach had a lofty comparison for Sanders.

“People had questions about [Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe] Burrow’s arm strength in general coming out,” Callahan told ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

“One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. … They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength.”

Callahan should know what he’s talking about when it comes to top quarterbacks.

The Titans coach served as the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023 and had a say in the team picking Burrow first overall in 2020. Before landing with the Bengals, Callahan was Matthew Stafford’s quarterbacks coach during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He was also on the Denver Broncos’ staff during Peyton Manning’s 4-year run with the team.

Neutral observers can usually take coaches praising their own quarterbacks with a grain of salt. But with the draft still months away, Callahan may be giving his honest assessment of Sanders when he put him “in the same conversation” as Burrow.

While Callahan may view the Colorado star very highly, more than a few NFL scouts don’t exactly feel the same way about Sanders.