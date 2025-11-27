Shedeur Sanders reacts to President Donald Trump’s support for him

Shedeur Sanders is thankful for the support of the commander-in-chief.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback Sanders spoke with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers. During his media session, Sanders was asked about President Donald Trump’s vocal support for him over social media.

“He’s definitely been a supporter for a minute,” said Sanders of Trump. “So I’m just thankful for him even taking time out of his day to be able to speak out and support.”

Trump has indeed been an advocate of Sanders for many months now, often expressing his admiration for the 23-year-old quarterback over the Truth Social platform. Even when Sanders experienced a drastic slide during the 2025 NFL Draft, President Trump was very much in his corner.

Now Sanders is on the come-up, having officially won the Browns’ starting QB job and having led them to a 24-10 win in Week 12 over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Trump once again gave his kudos to Sanders on social media this week.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 06:04 PM EST 11/24/25



Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 24, 2025

As a result of his recent rise, Sanders has been the subject of some very bizarre hot takes this week. But Sanders clearly appreciates those who were on his side from the very start of his NFL career, including President Trump.