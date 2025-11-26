Kendrick Perkins has outrageous pick for ‘most powerful black man’ in the country

Kendrick Perkins is known for making outlandish comments, but he took things to a new level with his latest comments.

Perkins was talking on an episode of his “LGND TLK” podcast that was published on Tuesday. The former NBA center, who is now a loud-mouthed analyst for ESPN, was praising Shedeur Sanders and discussing how influential he feels the Cleveland Browns quarterback is.

Perkins went so far as to declare that Shedeur is the “most powerful black man” in the country since 2009, which is when President Barack Obama was inaugurated.

“Shedeur Sanders is the most powerful black man since 2009. You know what happened in 2009? That’s when President Obama got elected in office. He’s the most powerful black man since 2009,” Perkins said of Sanders.

“And when I say powerful — powerful because there’s two sides of it. You got the black community. He bringing the whole black community together. I ain’t ran across one black person that said one bad thing about Shedeur. Not once. Because he has the balance. He has the balance of the ‘I’m arrogant, but I’m humble too.’ And he has some fun with this sh–t. He’s the most powerful black man in sports,” Perkins said (profanity censored by LBS).

Perkins is a master of hyperbole, not rationality. If his goal is to gain attention for his comments, then he is succeeding. But few people can take him seriously when he makes claims like that. Not that he was taken seriously before anyhow.

Shedeur has made one NFL start and played in two career NFL games. He is nowhere near as important as Perkins claims he is.