Sheldon Richardson reportedly likely to return to Vikings

Sheldon Richardson had decent success with the Minnesota Vikings during his first tenure there, and it looks like the defensive lineman is looking to run it back in 2021.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed an earlier report from Jack Day of KFAN stating Richardson is likely to return to Minnesota as a free agent, though no deal is done yet.

This is not done, but likely will be. A return to Minnesota for Sheldon Richardson. https://t.co/mllo27KxFw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021

Richardson started 16 games for the Vikings in 2018, collecting 4.5 sacks on a one-year prove-it deal. With Richardson still a free agent into mid-June, it’s plausible that this will end up being a similar scenario. The 30-year-old is fresh off two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he nabbed 7.5 sacks combined in 2019 and 2020.

The Vikings collected just 23 sacks in 2020, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL. They have to be hoping Richardson can help a bit in that department.