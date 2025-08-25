Shilo Sanders could have opportunity in CFL

Rookie defensive back Shilo Sanders did not make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there are questions about his NFL future. However, he does have an alternative.

The CFL’s Toronto Argonauts added Sanders to their negotiation list, via JC Abbott of 3DownNation. That means that should Sanders ever express interest in playing in the CFL, Toronto would have exclusive rights to negotiate with him.

Whether Sanders would have interest in such an arrangement is a different question. Even though he was released by the Buccaneers, it is unlikely he would want to give up on his NFL ambitions already. He may even have a route back to the Bucs depending on how things go.

Sanders ended his first NFL preseason with four solo tackles and a quarterback hit across three games. He went undrafted, but was quickly picked up by Tampa Bay and won positive reviews for how he conducted himself during camp.

The Argonauts also have exclusive negotiating rights with Shilo’s brother Shedeur. With Shedeur set to make the Cleveland Browns, the chances of him going north of the border are even lower than they are for Shilo, but it is theoretically possible that the two of them could end up on the same CFL team if they actually wanted to.